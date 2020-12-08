IT-based Trade Platform Company 'Mate Korea' Developed A Solution To Help With Overseas Expansion

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mate Korea Co., Ltd., a tenant company of ICT-Culture Convergence Center Operated by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, announced on Monday that it has developed a solution for domestic consumer goods firms that are having difficulty entering overseas.

Starting with VietMate 3 years ago, Mate Korea has been supporting rapid and scalable advancement to Korean consumer goods firms wishing to enter the ASEAN market including Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, suggesting the optimal trade plan for the special circumstances in Southeast Asia.

To small domestic firms that having difficulty in entering overseas markets due to COVID-19, Mate Korea has enabled them to easily enter the overseas market by providing solutions that can promote their products to e-commerce around the world. Thirty B2B companies owned by Mate Korea will be able to enter the overseas market after the solution is released in the first half of next year.

CEO Deokhwa Shin of VietMate said,"Mate Korea has more than 200 global networks, which includes technical alliances beyond simple business cooperation. There are about 3.3 million sellers in Korea, and our plan is to help them all expand abroad."

