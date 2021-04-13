ISW Holdings Issues Update On Forward Outlook, Crypto Mining Expansion, And Elimination Of Dilution Risk

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company"), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to issue the following update on upcoming financial performance expectations, cryptocurrency mining expansion, balance sheet improvements, the uplisting process, and additional issues pertinent to creating continued value for ISW Holdings shareholders in the weeks, months, and quarters ahead.

Revenue Projections and Cryptocurrency Expansion. ISW Holdings has demonstrated steady growth on a year-over-year and sequential quarterly basis for nearly two full years, driven primarily by investments in its TeleHealth and Home Healthcare Division. Management believes this upward trend in results is set to continue forward and accelerate as returns on investments in its Cryptocurrency Mining and Mining Equipment Division begin to augment results in 2021.

The Company now believes full-year 2021 revenues will at least triple 2020 topline performance.

The Company's mining pods in Pennsylvania are entirely set up and on the power skids. The power contracts are intact. The hosting contracts are intact. The pods are being fired up. Additional mining capacity is on the way. The Company is also investing in a presence in a mining project in Georgia as well.

"Results from crypto operations are beginning to enter the picture," noted Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. "We have fired up the pods and we are hard at work on expanding our capacity further. We have multiple orders of new miners on the way in the immediate term, and we look forward to firing those up as well. We are also awaiting a batch of miners that will be manufactured and ready to ship our way in August. In addition, we believe we have at least a $500-700k per month opportunity as we scale up operations in Georgia, and we will have more information about that process very soon."

Short Interest, Debt, and Dilution Risk. For shareholders who have become frustrated with the perception that ISWH shares have become a target for shorts, management believes it is important to understand the importance of the Company's process of reducing toxic debt over recent months.

Pierce added, "Because we had a lot of convertible debt on the books as of last year, we became a target for shorts because those notes carried the potential to convert at a deep discount and dilute shares, assuring a profit for bearish bets. That's exactly why we cleaned the issue up. We have now eliminated almost all of that exposure and we believe the value we are creating with our operations will become the driving factor for our stock. These steps will also positively impact our ability to attract top talent and execute on new partnership and acquisition opportunities."

OTCQB Uplisting Process. Management notes that the Company has been in steady communication with OTC Markets Group (the "OTC") frequently and productively. Everything is on track for an uplisting of shares to the OTCQB, with several minor milestones remaining in the process. Balance sheet clean-up has been accomplished. Finalizing audit information and filing the Registration Statement are scheduled over the near-term.

Additional Management Commentary. Pierce: "We are at the bottom of the hockey stick as far as growth potential, with a clean bill of health on the balance sheet and major new non-dilutive funding providing us with a strong capital foundation to continue aggressive expansion in cryptocurrency mining and mining equipment. We also continue to expand in our telehealth and home healthcare operations, which provide strong and steady cash flows as our mining segment gets up to full speed. We are focused on staying aggressive and maintaining a shareholder-friendly posture each step of the way."

