ISW Holdings Files To Change Name To BlockQuarry Corp.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that it has officially filed for a corporate name change to "BlockQuarry Corp."

The Company's President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce, explained, "We have reached significant milestones in acquiring and commercializing Blockchain and Cryptocurrency data mining equipment and platforms over the past year. As a result, we are rebranding to ensure our image better aligns with our ongoing operations and long-term strategic goals."

Over the past year, the Company has cultivated a business model concentrated in the digital mining sector and implemented additional investments in land and power expansions in Georgia following the launch of its Pennsylvania POD5 mining field. The name change reflects a corporate rebranding effort necessitated by this demonstrable commitment to blockchain infrastructure, cryptocurrency mining, and collaborative hosting.

"We gravitated toward 'BlockQuarry' because it is clearly and unambiguously tethered to the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency marketplace theme, and it carries an interesting dual meaning," added Pierce. "As a noun, it refers to a place where blocks are extracted from the blockchain by the processing of encrypted algorithms. As a verb, it refers to the act of mining and extracting blockchain algorithms to produce a return in the form of coins."

The rebranding effort will also include a new interactive website (BlockQuarry.io), which is expected to launch in coming weeks.

Pierce concluded, "Our deliberate investments and partnerships in the cryptocurrency space demonstrate our dedication to this new asset class as well as our well-defined path to becoming one of the most robust hosting and mining operators in North America. For all of these reasons, BlockQuarry best represents the mission and strategy we are implementing as we strive to maximize our return on shareholder capital."

About ISW/BlockQuarry

ISW/BlockQuarry Corp is quickly becoming one of the largest Mining and Hosting providers in the digital currency space in North America, as we seek to transform the financial markets of the future. Our complement of cutting-edge technologies has enhanced the Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling our customers to take advantage of real-time cost savings. At the same time, our customers can feel confident that their digital transactions and assets are entirely secure. Our company utilizes a scalable blockchain infrastructure to convert unique identifiable assets (UIAs) into interchangeable digital assets such as Bitcoin and other fungible digital assets. We offer immediate liquidity in the form of fast, confidential transactions, as well as the issuance of assets in the traditional capital markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

