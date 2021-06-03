ISun, Inc. Appoints Former Head Of Adani Solar USA, Daniel Dus, To Position Of President Of Utility-Scale Division, Expanding Its Presence In Under-Served $69 Billion Market

iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) ("ISUN" or the "Company") a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced yesterday that Daniel Dus, a renewable energy business expert, has resigned from the Company's Board and been appointed President of its utility division, effective June 2, 2021.

Jeffrey Peck, iSun's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Daniel has been a multi-faceted expert, leader and veteran in the renewable energy sector. Over his 15-year career in the renewable energy sector, he has demonstrated exceptional thought leadership in the development, construction, and financing of solar projects. We look forward to leveraging his informed insights and strategic contributions, as we continue to expand our range of unique offerings, from serving small commercial to utility-scale solar energy and clean mobility projects. Having helped build multiple large national solar EPCs, we are confident that Daniel's addition to our executive team will support our continued commitment to drive higher shareholder value through growth and profitability."

Mr. Dus previously served as Head of Renewables Business, USA for a large, fully integrated $100+ billion multinational company, ranked the largest solar company in the world by Mercom Capital. Having served in various solar industry executive roles throughout his career, Mr. Dus has managed the execution of over $1 billion of solar assets across 1,400 projects in 17 States, nationwide. He has held various strategic, financial, and management roles throughout and has been an influential leader focused on eliminating barriers in order to most effectively deploy and utilize renewable energy.

Daniel Dus commented, "Following its SPAC acquisition in 2019, iSun has solidified a unique advantage as a publicly traded solar company with an aggressive and perfectly timed rapid growth strategy. I couldn't be more excited to join the management team of iSun, which has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to both its core and ancillary businesses. I'm honored to leverage my experience deploying solar nationally to meet customer's project needs in my new role and feel fortunate that I can use my passion for iSun's mission to help decarbonize the energy industry."

Mr. Dus is a certified solar designer, holds an MBA from Drexel University, is a Stanford-certified project manager, Villanova-certified Six Sigma Master Lean Blackbelt, while holding dozens of certificates in energy hedging, grid infrastructure and emerging energy technologies as well as OSHA 30.

ABOUT iSun

Headquartered in Williston, VT, iSun, Inc. (ISUN) is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation, and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the United States, iSun provides solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging to large utility renewable energy solutions. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 400 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 76,000 homes). We continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.isunenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) iSun's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as "expects" "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "targets," "projects," or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of iSun and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of iSun. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

