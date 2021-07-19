ISucceed Virtual Schools Now Offering Middle School For 8th Grade Idaho Students

BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSucceed Virtual High School has rebranded its name to iSucceed Virtual Schools as it expands its grade level offerings to grades 8-12. Classes begin on August 23, 2021. Interested parents and students can learn more about iSucceed at ChooseiSucceed.com/enroll-now or call 208.908.6250.

For the 2021-2022 school year, iSucceed Middle School will be available to students who will be entering the 8th grade, with plans to expand middle school offerings in the upcoming years. For 8th grade, the application will remain open thru August 6 and will be closed on August 7th. Applicants will be selected on August 9th, following the charter lottery process. Students in grades 9-12 will have open enrollment available through August 20.

"We are so excited to add middle school students to the iSucceed family," said Principal Clayton Trehal. "This has been a long-time goal of ours, and we are especially excited to start preparing students for high school to become well-rounded, lifelong learners."

iSucceed offers a rigorous curriculum with a robust choice of classes aligned to state and national standards that is 100% about iSucceed students. All coursework is completed online via a variety of interactive technology. Its award-winning curriculum is designed to serve a wide range of students with such courses as foundation, core, credit recovery, and honors. In addition to core classes, both middle school and high school students will get to choose from a unique list of elective courses, as well as participate in virtual student clubs.

"We truly believe we have some of the best teachers Idaho has to offer, and we know they will make a big impact on our young student's lives," said Executive Director Katie Allison. "For some, virtual learning is a necessity whether it's due to health or pursuing athletics, and we're just grateful to be to able to make a quality online education possibile for more students in Idaho."

ABOUT ISUCCEED

iSucceed Virtual High School is accredited by Cognia and authorized by the Idaho Public School Charter Commision. Our program is also driven by online best practices and research through entities such as the Digital Learning Collaborative, Quality Matters and AVID.

iSucceed Virtual Schools is ideal for students who:

Want a safe learning and stable learning environment

Are employed and can't attend a traditional brick and mortar high school

Are professional athletes, artists or performers

Struggle with peers and/or bullying

Have health concerns

Need to recover credits, or seek to graduate early

For More Information Contact:Bailey Badillo bailey.badillo@strongmind.com

