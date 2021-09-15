ISucceed Virtual Schools Extending Enrollment For 8th Grade To Sept. 24

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSucceed Virtual Schools, a public charter online school for grades 8-12, has extended the enrollment period for students entering 8th grade. Eighth grade students will have until September 24 to enroll. This is a great opportunity for students and their families who may be looking to make a change.

All students who have permanent residence in the state of Idaho and are entering 8th grade are eligible to apply. Students can apply at the school website, www.isucceedvhs.net/enroll-now from today until September 24, 2021.

Although the school was founded in 2008, 8th grade is a new option available this year, allowing students to start a personalized tuition-free online education earlier.

"We are so excited to add middle school students to the iSucceed family," said Principal Clayton Trehal. "This has been a long-time goal of ours, and we are especially excited to start preparing students for high school to become well-rounded, lifelong learners."

iSucceed offers a rigorous curriculum with a robust choice of classes aligned to state and national standards that is 100% about iSucceed students. All coursework is completed online via a variety of interactive technology. Its award-winning curriculum is designed to serve a wide range of students with such courses as foundation, core, credit recovery, and honors. In addition to core classes, both middle school and high school students will get to choose from a unique list of elective courses, as well as participate in virtual student clubs.

"We truly believe we have some of the best teachers Idaho has to offer, and we know they will make a big impact on our young student's lives," said Executive Director Katie Allison. "For some, virtual learning is a necessity whether it's due to health or pursuing athletics, and we're just grateful to be able to make a quality online education possible for more students in Idaho."

High School students in grades 9-12 can enroll now for Quarter 2 classes starting Nov. 1.

iSucceed Virtual Schools is ideal for students who:

Want a safe learning and stable learning environment

Are employed and can't attend a traditional brick and mortar high school

Are professional athletes, artists or performers

Struggle with peers and/or bullying

Have health concerns

Need to recover credits, or seek to graduate early

ABOUT ISUCCEEDiSucceed Virtual High School is accredited by Cognia and authorized by the Idaho Public School Charter Commission. Our curriculum is award winning, and we partner with AVID to ensure a college career ready education for all out students.

