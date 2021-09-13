Istation's ISIP Math Approved As Numeracy Screener In South Carolina

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation , a leader in educational technology, gained numeracy screening approval for Istation's Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) Math assessment. This approval is part of an initiative by the South Carolina Department of Education to begin implementing a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) that addresses the needs of individual students academically, behaviorally, socially and emotionally.

Screening is a core component of the MTSS process for districts and schools. Numeracy screening with ISIP Math allows educators to quickly identify learning difficulties in early learners. The ISIP Math screener takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, and students are immediately placed in their own individualized instructional paths based on their results. Teachers receive real-time data on student growth to guide instructional decision-making.

The ISIP Math numeracy screener approval is one of many recent approvals made in South Carolina for instructional online educational materials. ISIP Early Reading was approved in May under the MTSS structure in South Carolina, and the Istation Math curriculum was approved in South Carolina public schools last summer.

Istation's math curriculum (pre-K through 5th grade) and assessments (pre-K through 8th grade) teach and assess foundational skills to help students master mathematical concepts, gain fluency in critical thinking and develop problem-solving skills. The Istation program includes individualized online instruction, diagnostic and progress-monitoring tools, immediate reporting for growth analysis and thousands of teacher resources, including intervention lessons.

"As we return to school this year, it is vital we keep in mind the needs of each individual student," said Istation Chief Operating Officer Ossa Fisher. "We are honored to be approved by the South Carolina Department of Education and are excited to support classrooms with individualized instruction."

Istation Math works as an academic intervention resource to address the personalized needs of each student by providing teachers with invaluable insights to help students prosper.

About IstationFounded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

