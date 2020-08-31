Istation Named Best Learning Analytics And Data Mining Solution For 2020 By EdTech Digest

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation, a leader in educational technology, has earned the Learning Analytics and Data Mining Solution of the Year award in The EdTech Awards 2020 .

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, EdTech Digest's US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech - and those that soon will be.

In addition to being named a 2020 EdTech Award winner, Istation was a finalist in the Best Personalized Learning Solution and Best District Data Solution categories. Istation also nominated Debra Walker-Smith, Hoover City Schools' director of federal programs, for the School Leader of the Year award and Stacy Stewart, principal of Belmont-Cragin School located in Chicago's Northwest Side, for the School Leader Setting a Trend award. They were both included as finalists.

"Being recognized as the best solution for learning analytics and data mining is a huge honor," said Istation's Chief Operating Officer and President, Ossa Fisher, "especially as access to insightful data will be more important than ever when developing personalized learning plans for students this fall."

Istation delivers curriculum and resources that provide students, teachers and parents with blended learning essentials. Istation's data-driven program includes diagnostic and progress-monitoring tools, individualized online instruction, and immediate reporting for growth analysis as well as teacher resources that include intervention lessons, leveled reading passages, activities and more. Students' overall proficiency and abilities are measured using computer-adaptive assessments that then route students to skill-appropriate, game-like instructional experiences.

"This year has been different, to say the least. However, despite formidable challenges brought about by world events—including locked-down cities, standstill travel, and closed offices, businesses and schools—we endure," said EdTech Digest Editor-in-Chief Victor Rivero, who oversees the program.

"While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help," said Rivero, "with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters—particularly in our field—is more important than ever."

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

