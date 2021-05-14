NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Marketing, will present at the Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021 at...

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (STAR) - Get Report announced today that Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Marketing, will present at the Goldman Sachs Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET.

iStar's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

* * *

iStar Inc. (STAR) - Get Report is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (SAFE) - Get Report, the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-credit--leveraged-finance-virtual-conference-301291926.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.