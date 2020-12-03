Issuetrak's Upcoming 12.6 Release Enhances All-New Issue Hub Control Panel

Issuetrak 12.6 allows users to organize their Issue Hub control panel and mass update issues from a single screen

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuetrak, a software company known for developing issue tracking and process management software, has just announced an update to its new issue management control panel, the "Issue Hub." These enhancements will be coming soon in the company's Issuetrak 12.6 release.

The Issue Hub provides Issuetrak admins and users with more control over their issues than ever before. This new control panel features sort and filter drop-down menus for organization, improved performance such as faster load times, and the ability to add, hide, and customize tabs within the panel.

Issuetrak Administrators will be able to do the following directly from the Issue Hub page, putting their organization's most detailed information at the forefront:

Disable and edit existing Issue Hub tabs

Add new tabs and customize the columns within them

Set base filter states for any tab

Create tabs specific to different departments within a company

The Issue Hub will also allow Issuetrak agents with the right permissions to make mass updates to their issues, a brand-new capability within the product. Prior to now, only Admins could perform mass updates in Issuetrak.

The mass update options available via the Issue Hub include:

Closing issues

Assigning "Next Actions"

Adding a "Required By" date

Updating the issue's Class

Assigning or unassigning the issue

Adding a "Target Date" for the issue

These update options can be combined with Issuetrak's existing automation tools for even more capabilities as well.

Issuetrak CEO Dan Flowers hopes these new features will help Issuetrak customers with smaller teams operate more efficiently and perform more tasks faster with just a few clicks on a single screen. More Issue Hub enhancements are on the way in the near future, he says, as well as improvements to other areas of the product.

Issuetrak 12.6 will be released later this month. For more information about the Issue Hub, visit: https://www.issuetrak.com/blog/introducing-the-new-issue-hub/.

About Issuetrak

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Issuetrak is a leading provider of issue tracking software. First released in 2000, its signature software package has become a robust platform for internal and external customer service and support, IT help desk, workflow and process management, and issue tracking. The company has won numerous industry awards, including Small Business of the Year, multiple Inc. 500/5000 placements, and is three-time winner of the Inside Business 'Best Place to Work' awards. The company is a Microsoft Silver Partner. For more information, visit www.issuetrak.com.

For Press Inquiries, contact Jon Rivera at press@issuetrak.com.

