Israeli Ministry Of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna For Use In Israel

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Israel's Ministry of Health (MOH) has given authorization to import the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Israel.

"Today's authorization is a landmark moment in our company's history and in the global fight against COVID-19," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "This is the third regulatory authorization for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, and its first outside of North America. I want to thank the Ministry of Health of Israel for their efforts, as their team have worked tirelessly alongside ours to ensure a timely authorization of this vaccine. We hope to continue to see authorizations in additional markets in the coming days, weeks and months."

The MOH has secured 6 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. Planned deliveries reflect today's authorization to supply the vaccine in Israel, and first deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

Israel is the third country for which Moderna has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, following the United States on December 18, 2020 and Canada on December 23, 2020. Additional authorizations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The authorization is given according to Regulation 29 (A)(9): Medical product designated for pharmaceutical treatment of local citizens in case of epidemic or contagious disease or protection from chemical or radioactive substances, according to Regulation 29 of the Pharmacists' Regulations (Medical preparations) - 1986.

The decision from the MOH is based on a rolling submission of data and is based on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30.

To learn more about Moderna's work on mRNA-1273, visit www.modernatx.com/COVID19.

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the FDA granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrollment.

Results from the second interim analysis of the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the 56-70 and 71+ age groups were published on September 29 in The New England Journal of Medicine. On July 28, results from a non-human primate preclinical viral challenge study evaluating the vaccine were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. On July 14, an interim analysis of the original cohorts in the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the vaccine was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. On November 30, Moderna announced the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of the vaccine conducted on 196 cases. On November 30, the Company also announced that it filed for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. FDA and a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) with the European Medicines Agency. On December 3, a letter to the editor was published in The New England Journal of Medicine reporting that participants in the Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine retained high levels of neutralizing antibodies through 119 days following first vaccination (90 days following second vaccination) and on December 30, interim safety and primary efficacy results from the Phase 3 trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. On December 18, 2020, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older.

Authorized Use

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the U.S. by the FDA for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 18 years of age and older, has been authorized by Health Canada for the immunization of Canadians 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order and now authorization to import by Israel. Moderna has submitted the final Conditional Marketing Authorization Application (CA) following rolling submissions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and several other regulatory agencies around the world.

