Israel AI-Based Learning Startup MagniLearn Chosen By Microsoft To Impact Education

JERUSALEM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After concluding deals with public and private school networks in Israel, Korea and Japan, EdTech startup MagniLearn formed by AI researchers from Hebrew University in Jerusalem, has been selected by Microsoft Israel in its AI for Good Acceleration Program, as the most promising startup innovation in the field EdTech.

MagniLearn uses cutting edge algorithms for smart learning focusing first on teaching English as a foreign language in schools. However, its algorithms can teach any subject that is verbal and topic-based. In announcing the award, Raz Bachar, Israel & Global Industry Lead at Microsoft for Startups, said that, "we were impressed by MagniLearn's use of AI and Natural Language Processing to personalize lessons for students according to their personal level and needs. That's one more example of how AI can change the world for the better."

"MagniLearn's algorithms discern each student's strengths and weaknesses, and automatically tailor the next lesson to just that student," said MagniLearn CEO Lana Tockus. "MagniLearn has succeeded in building sufficient language-awareness to assess what students know, what they need guidance on, and how best to phrase the feedback in the student's native language to accelerate them to the next level," she continued.

According to Microsoft, The AI for Good Acceleration Program helps purpose-driven ventures advance their AI solutions to create positive social transformation. In addition, MagniLearn is aiming to leverage its inclusion in the global Microsoft Social Entrepreneurship program, which supports startups with technology, connections and grants, for reaching more social impact investors. Microsoft's goal is to promote promising startups possessing transformative visions for making the world a better place, that are harnessing the power of AI to transform the world for the better.

"Developing strategic relations with Fortune 500 companies is always a great sign, but cooperation with Microsoft is exactly what a great Ed-Tech firm needs to reach global markets," said Moshe Raines, CEO of Labs/02 and General Partner at Israel's most active VC, OurCrowd. "Microsoft's vote of confidence and guidance can help propel MagniLearn to have a great impact globally," he continued.

Aside from its technological breakthroughs, MagniLearn was selected due to its potential to help students in countries around the world drastically improve their life outcomes, and for the transformative effect that better English skills can have for social mobility and collaboration in the global market.

