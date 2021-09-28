IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ISP Creative announced the launch of its new Impact Division, a timely and exciting expansion for the full-service creative marketing agency and production studio.

The Impact Division is committed to fulfilling its mission of capturing the spirit of being seen, delivering results through partnership, productive storytelling, and impact.

The Impact Division launches with offerings across five core areas of:

Impactful Storytelling & Narrative Change : championing and advancing causes through activations, productive storytelling, and narrative change

: championing and advancing causes through activations, productive storytelling, and narrative change Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion : developing and strengthening Cultures that drive business and community impact through a lens of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

: developing and strengthening Cultures that drive business and community impact through a lens of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Customer Experience : creating experiences that exceed expectations, inspire connection, and deliver customer loyalty

: creating experiences that exceed expectations, inspire connection, and deliver customer loyalty Leadership Development : connecting, empowering, and building capacity for Inclusive Leaders to make an impact where they work and live

: connecting, empowering, and building capacity for Inclusive Leaders to make an impact where they work and live Wellness & Wellbeing: creating experiences and inviting individuals and communities to be energized and inspired through Wellness & Wellbeing

"ISP Creative has a strong history of helping individuals and brands tell stories in uniquely authentic and impactful ways," shared ISP Creative CEO Margie Aguilar. "The launch of the Impact Division marks an important step for us as we continue to expand the ways in which we support our clients and partner to champion & advance causes, develop & strengthen cultures, and inspire & build capacity."

Chief Impact Officer Veronica Torres-Hazley will be leading the new offering. "The Impact Division partners with individuals, civic, nonprofit, government and trade organizations, as well as major corporations and brands to define and achieve their desired outcomes in five key areas. We are excited to build on ISP Creative's longstanding track record of authentic, effective and impactful storytelling with client solutions that empower and enable sustainable progress."

"True impact begins with inclusion and relationships. It's inspiring to be part of a team that values partnerships and takes intentional steps to create inclusive cultures, brands and communities, all through a DEI lens," shared Senior Director of Impact and Inclusion AnaChrista Robles.

To learn more about the Impact Division at ISP contact Veronica Torres-Hazley at veronica@ispstudios.tv

About ISP Creative: For over 23 years ISP Creative has provided strategic marketing, culture and brand development, and full-service media production. ISP builds brands through impactful stories and creates stunning visuals for all digital channels. From innovative concepting, to focused strategy, to seamless production, ISP provides high value, turn-key services that deliver results for lasting impact.

Veronica Tores-Hazley Chief Impact Officer, ISP Creative 1957 E. Irving Blvd Irving, TX 75060 veronica@ispstudios.tv

