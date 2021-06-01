Isos Acquisition Corporation Announces Receipt Of Notice From The New York Stock Exchange Regarding Late Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

New York, NY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS.U) (the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice ("Notice") from the NYSE Regulation staff of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 17, 2021, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on May 24, 2021. The Company was unable to meet the filing deadline for the Form 10-Q due to the Company continuing evaluation of the accounting treatment for its outstanding warrants.

The NYSE has informed the Company that, under the NYSE's rules, the Company will have six months from the filing due date (May 24, 2021) to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with NYSE listing standards at any time during this six-month period when the Company files its Form 10-Q with the SEC. If the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q within such six-month period, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, grant an additional six month extension depending on specific circumstances. The NYSE may commence delisting proceedings at any time during the period that is available to complete the filing if it deems that circumstances warrant.

On June 1, 2021, the Company filed its Form 10-Q and believes it is now in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.

About Isos Acquisition Corporation.

Isos Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector, or geographic region, it intends to focus on businesses in the global media and entertainment sectors, as well as adjacencies in this industry, which includes direct-to-consumer businesses, consumer brands undergoing digital transformation, digitally-enabled marketplaces, services, and platforms among areas of focus. The Company is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

