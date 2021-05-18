IsoPlexis Partners With Bucher Biotec To Expand Into Switzerland Market

IsoPlexis adds Switzerland as the latest country with access to their unique functional single-cell proteomics platform, adding to their existing partnerships across Asia and Europe.

BRANFORD, Conn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics, today announced an exclusive agreement with Bucher Biotec AG, a Swiss distributor company representing some of the most advanced US, European, and Asian manufacturers of highly innovative life science research instrumentation, associated reagents, and consumables. This agreement follows IsoPlexis' recent global distributor announcements, throughout Asia and Europe.

IsoPlexis' IsoLight platform has received numerous awards, recognized as both The Scientist's and Fierce Life Science's #1 innovation for the ability to provide single-cell sensitivity with highly multiplexed and quantitative functional ELISA detection together for the first time. IsoPlexis' IsoLight was awarded the global Red Dot Design Award for its ease of use, and the 18-inch IsoSpark system has received two Red Dot Design Awards for High Design Quality & Innovative Product. These systems are now available to customers in Singapore, Malaysia, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland through IsoPlexis' latest agreements.

Bucher Biotec strives to provide the highest standards for their customers, with a distinguished customer base in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as life science research-oriented academic institutions and clinical labs.

"We are excited to partner with Bucher Biotec to further expand the reach of our unique solutions," said Peter Siesel, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our functional proteomics platform accelerates the development of personalized, curative medicines across a range of diseases and research disciplines. With this partnership, we are excited to see our usership grow even further."

ABOUT BUCHER BIOTEC AG:

Bucher Biotec AG is a privately held Swiss distributor company, founded in 1978, representing some of the most advanced US, European, and Asian manufacturers of highly innovative life science research instrumentation, associated reagents, and consumables. We are extremely proud of our distinguished customer base in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, food and related industries, in all life science research-oriented academic institutions, in numerous governmental, clinical, and environmental labs, and in all of the university hospitals. Our highly competent, well-educated team is focused on understanding our customer's needs in order to propose optimal solutions for demanding research tasks enabling the acceleration of scientific exploration. We can easily be reached via http://www.bucher.ch

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

