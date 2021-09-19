Isolved Launches Predictive People Analytics For Companies Of All Sizes And Sophistication

Surviving the Great Resignation Requires Insights Most Businesses Don't Currently Have but Are Available Now for Everyone

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved Connect -- At a time when so many businesses are struggling to find and retain good employees, only 57 percent of human resource (HR) leaders rate their company's employee experience as "good" according to a survey from isolved, a G2 Leader in Human Resources Management for eight consecutive quarters. One of the most common problems is that employers are often unable to analyze basic workforce metrics, let alone use their HR systems to predict what changes will have the biggest impact on business outcomes.

isolved Predictive People Analytics is the incorporation, seamless integration and enhancement of isolved's recent acquisition of TrenData HR into isolved People Cloud ™. Available now, it delivers a range of configurable dashboards to managers. These dashboards provide analysis and forecasting of key workforce trends such as turnover and diversity, while also presenting a voice-activated assistant to deliver answers for a near-infinite number of HR-related questions, simply and easily using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to 3Sixty Insights Principal Analyst Brent Skinner, isolved's acquisition, "Helps prepare users of [isolved] People Cloud not only for the eventual AI fueled future of work, but also for the near future."

"Companies are desperate to understand how to find and keep high-performing talent who are the heart of their business," said James Norwood, chief marketing and strategy officer at isolved. "A lack of analytics capabilities has led, however, to many businesses blindly throwing money and resources at problem areas to see what sticks. This is a risky proposition when so much depends on keeping the best employees engaged and productive.

"isolved Predictive People Analytics eliminates the need to guess and exposes the best action instead. Using sophisticated AI, it delivers simple, 'if you do this, this will happen' insights. These predictive abilities can save companies a fortune in trial and error, can make the difference in the tight war for talent, and provide employee engagement benefits too in that employees feel better understood."

The benefit of these AI-backed insights within isolved's intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform is first-party data and information across talent acquisition, HR, payroll and benefits, workforce management and talent management to make the insights more actionable and robust. Out-of-the-box benefits include:

Better visibility into the business both today and tomorrow

Advanced insights to make informed people decisions

Easy-to-use mobile and web dashboards

The ability to tie people data to financial data

Predictions to assist with strategic planning

Conversational voice-activated virtual assistant

