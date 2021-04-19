Isolved Appoints Kerrin Jesson To Network Leadership Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved, a Leader in the 2021 HCM Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews, has hired Kerrin Jesson to lead professional employer organization (PEO) enablement for the isolved Network. As vice president of PEO enablement, Jesson will develop and drive a best-in-market partner onboarding and optimization program while leveraging her extensive domain expertise to drive brand awareness and advocacy.

Jesson spent over three decades at Oasis, a PEO and HR solutions firm, where she held many leadership positions including VP of payroll operations, VP of business analytics, SVP of operations and director of PEO acquisitions.

"Kerrin is the real deal, and isolved Network partners will quickly see how her expertise will enable them to convert more business - having worked in so many roles at one of the largest firms herself," said Chris Connell, president of isolved Network. "Our partners have a true partner in Kerrin who will deliver even more value for them as they grow their organizations around isolved People Cloud."

The news of Jesson's hiring comes on the heels of isolved's acquisition of giving and volunteering platform Givful, the launch of a complete and comprehensive 401(k) benefits offering, and continued recognition by customers as a leader across human capital management (HCM), workforce management, payroll, benefits administration, learning management, time and attendance and other core HR functions.

"isolved has always been on my radar as an HCM platform to contend with but its market buzz today is palpable," said Jesson. "It's an incredibly exciting time to join a company dedicated to transformative employee experience and to deliver a 'next generation' platform for PEOs and their customers. I'm ready to get started and help accelerate and improve our conversion and onboarding activity to rapidly benefit each and every isolved PEO partner."

As part of her responsibilities, Jesson will work to ensure maximum value is derived by partners from isolved People Cloud, an intelligently connected HCM solution. Entirely in step with market demands today, the number-one reason HR leaders plan to change their PEO is the need for a broader HR technology platform according to isolved's latest research. The same research indicates 50 percent of HR leaders plan to leave their PEO this year, with the top reason for working with a PEO at all being to establish business processes.

Jesson, along with isolved's community of customers and partners, will be on hand at isolved Connect, September 19-21 in Miami, FL. Early bird registration is open now.

About isolved isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

