Isolved Acquires Workplace Giving And Volunteering Platform - Givful

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved, a G2 Leader in Human Resources Management for six consecutive quarters, has acquired Givful, a workplace philanthropy platform that revolutionizes the way people give and volunteer to purposely impact our world. Together, isolved and Givful are democratizing corporate social responsibility programs for SMB and mid-market businesses through a modern human capital management (HCM) solution that purposefully engages today's workforce.

"With the acquisition of Givful, isolved will now offer our own integral giving and volunteering capabilities as standard, the first of its kind in the mid-market," said Mark Duffell, chief executive officer of isolved. "We're excited for our shared future with Givful and what that means for our customers and partners, as we continue to transform employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow."

In its latest research, isolved found that the majority of human resources (HR) leaders believe recruiting and retaining talent will be more challenging in 2021 than in previous years while employees noted engagement programs as the biggest improvement their HR department needed to make. isolved and Givful operationalize that engagement while making it more meaningful based on what employees personally care about.

With Givful capabilities as part of isolved's intelligently connected HCM platform - isolved People Cloud™ - employers will be able to positively impact their recruiting and retention by:

Attracting and hiring employees based on facts about their social good

Scheduling time off for employee volunteer hours

Paying employees for time off for volunteer hours

Automatically matching employee donations via custom parameters

Feeding volunteer efforts into performance reviews

Deducting one-time or recurring donations straight from payroll

Empowering employees to share social-good efforts internally and externally

Enabling employees to connect with like-minded colleagues in groups

Gamifying giving and volunteering

Creating giving and volunteering events

Sending giving and volunteer messages

Populating year-to-date and year-end tax documents

"More than ever, employees want to be part of a purposeful and impactful culture," said Walker Morrow, co-founder and chief operating officer of Givful. "Culturally and technically, isolved and Givful are a perfect fit. Now we can pass on those common values and vision to companies of all sizes by helping them implement social good initiatives to remain competitive and relevant in today's environment."

As well as making giving and volunteering available to customers and employees in the short-term, isolved will bring Givful together with its community of customers and partners at its annual event, isolved Connect, to be held September 19-22 in Miami, FL. Early bird registration opens on April 14.

About isolved isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

