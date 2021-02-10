Isola Communities' New Arizona Developments Underway

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based multi-family property developer, expands into Arizona with the planned development of four Build For Rent (BFR) communities to help accommodate the significant population and job growth anticipated for the Phoenix metropolitan area. Construction on the first of the communities began in November 2020.

"We're extremely excited to have the opportunity to develop our business presence in Arizona," said Partner Jeff LePage. "It's a beautiful, thriving state with space enough in the Phoenix area for us to create communities that properly reflect the Arizona lifestyle."

The BFR communities range in size from 13 to approximately 22 acres with 135 to 289 one- and two-bedroom family rental homes. Residents will be able to enjoy the freedom that comes with single-family living in addition to the conveniences that come with renting including professional property management services and access to amenities like resident clubhouses, dog parks, open space, and swimming pools.

LePage added, "With our multi-family developments in the Seattle area, we're understandably limited by the city's geographic restrictions. The openness of the Arizona landscape has made it much easier for us to increase our ability to provide quality housing solutions to even more people."

With Isola Communities' expansion to the Southwest, the company sees an increased ability to further grow its network of builder partners and to stay on the cutting edge of home building technologies and trends. Harry Nayyar, an Isola Communities Partner, notes, "We're expecting that these four new communities will be just the start of our involvement in Phoenix's continued residential development. We've been able to leverage all that we've learned in the Seattle housing market to find wonderful people to work with and to get these projects off the ground. I'm sure that, in return, our building experience in Arizona will help us do an even better job with our future communities in Seattle."

Isola Communities

Established in 2008, Isola Communities and its affiliates have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

SOURCE Isola Communities