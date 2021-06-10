ISN And RelyOn Nutec Partner To Provide Digital Training Solutions To The Oil & Gas Industry

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, and RelyOn Nutec, the global safety, training and competency organization, signed an agreement to make RelyOn Nutec's digital training available to ISN's 75,000+ contractor customers.

The strategic partnership allows for RelyOn Nutec to launch more than 100 eLearning courses to ISN's members, totaling 75,000+ companies. RelyOn Nutec is the world's largest provider of safety, drilling, fire and technical training for the oil and gas sector globally. ISNetworld, ISN's online platform of data-driven products and services, helps its customers manage risk and strengthen relationships. This new agreement allows broad access to high quality digital content that will promote theoretical competence and long-term knowledge retention.

Harry van der Vossen, VP Digital Services for RelyOn Nutec says: "Taking our rapidly growing eLearning library of Health & Safety and Technical training across our world-wide footprint has always been the main objective for us. The partnership with ISN now allows us to reach an even bigger audience, tapping into the vast network built up by ISN over the years, and serve them with our high-quality training products. We know our courses are in high demand across the industries we serve and as such, we believe that the ISN customer base will benefit greatly from the access offered to them."

Jenni Lewis, Managing Director for RelyOn Nutec's Gulf of Mexico operations, states: "The collaboration with ISNetworld is the first of its kind for RelyOn Nutec and we have the privilege of being the first region involved in the implementation. April's launch reached nearly 50 members, aiding individuals and their companies to achieve compliance while learning how to maintain safe work habits."

Brian Callahan, President and COO for ISN, adds: "We welcome RelyOn Nutec to our growing list of eLearning providers to deliver important trainings to our contractor base. Since introducing ISNetworld's Learning Management System (LMS) in 2020, 55,000+ trainings have been consumed by nearly 20,000 unique employees. We look forward to providing more LMS value with our partnership with RelyOn Nutec."

About RelyOn NutecRelyOn Nutec delivers safety, compliance and competence services and solutions across the world. Through 32 facilities, RelyOn Nutec helps clients protect their people, assets and the environment. RelyOn Nutec has a deep history going back over 50 years and leads, through the intelligent application of latest technology, the energy sector as well as other safety critical industries.

RelyOn Nutec is leading the safety and technical training field and has a broad range of innovative digital services, including digital learning, simulation technology and a market-leading suite of SaaS applications. RelyOn Nutec is the preferred end-to-end partner to develop and maintain a safe workplace. The market-leading digital services offer clients a modular approach to managing safety across their business processes while minimizing risk and revolutionizing the way they track workforce safety, compliance and competence. To learn more, visit: https://relyonnutec.com/en/.

About ISNISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with over 20 years of experience connecting nearly 650 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors to promote safety and health in the workplace. ISN's customizable platform, ISNetworld, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global business practices such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, sustainability, training and program conformance.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for our customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices among its members. For more information, visit www.isn.com.

