ISmile Orthodontics In Redmond WA Accepting Candidates From Local Churches For Orthodontic Treatment

Dr. Sepi Torkan offers the resources and expertise of her practice to help members of the Redmond community in need of orthodontic treatment.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Sepi Torkan at iSmile Orthodontics ( orthodontistredmond.com) is welcoming candidates for orthodontic treatment and services from local churches in the Redmond area. Dr. Torkan and her team at iSmile Orthodontics are encouraging referrals.

Several churches in the Redmond community have been contacted to recommend a candidate. At least one candidate will receive a grant toward orthodontic treatment. If you are interested in referring a candidate, contact iSmile Orthodontics in Redmond, WA today.

"My team and I believe it is very important to give back to the Redmond community, not just during the holiday season but throughout the year," says Dr. Torkan. "Reaching out to our local churches and community leaders helps us identify and connect with individuals in need of our services who lack the resources to come to us on their own."

Here is a list of churches contacted by Dr. Torkan and her team to start this charitable initiative:

St. Jude All Saints Lutheran - Bellevue Redmond United Methodist Holy Innocents - Duvall Evangelical Chinese Church - Woodinville St. Teresa of Calcutta - Cottage Lake

