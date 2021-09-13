Islip Arts Council And AARP Announce Virtual Open Call For 2-Together: Creating Generational Bonds Virtually Exhibit

EAST ISLIP, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP New York and Islip Arts Council (IAC) are pleased to announce an open call for a multi-generational virtual exhibit that promotes commonality, understanding, and respect regardless of age. 2-Together: Creating Generational Bonds Virtually is open to residents of New York state.

Artists, 50 and over, are invited to virtually team up with an artist who is between 12 and 18 years old to create one piece of art together. Each artist team will be encouraged to share, compare and contrast their similarities as well as their differences. And to discover things they didn't know.

"Through this unique creative experience, Islip Arts Council wants to initiate a much-needed dialog and collaboration between multi-generational artists to diminish negative stereotypes and biases and provide participants and viewers an opportunity to share ideas and discover similarities" said curator Holly Gordon, Islip Arts.

"AARP New York is excited to support the Islip Arts' virtual exhibit and activities to bring together multi-generational artists. Intergenerational cooperation represents an underappreciated asset in our community. And the benefits of this kind of engagement go both ways. Young people can be motivated and encouraged to fulfill their potential. While adults 50 and over could remain productive and engaged in the community." Bernard Macias, AARP Associate State Director for Long Island, said.

Sharing this creative experience will initiate a much-needed dialogue to diminish negative stereotypes and biases and provide participants and viewers with discoveries and similarities. This project also supports AARP's effort to Disrupt Aging by dispelling negative stereotypes and bias toward aging.

An ice-breaking questionnaire will be available on www.isliparts.org to get the conversation started if desired or just for fun. Each team will determine the medium and methods they choose to work in.

This juried virtual exhibition will consist of seeing the selected artwork, along with interviews of each artist-team discussing what was shared, learned, and discovered during this experience of creating their work of art together in a virtual world.

Selected artists will be featured in the virtual exhibition sponsored by AARP New York on November 28 through December 31, 2021. This virtual exhibition will be shown on the Islip Art Museum website at www.islipartmuseum.org

Artists are encouraged to view the prospectus on both the AARP and IAC websites to prepare their submission. Please register on the AARP website at www.aarp.cvent.com/2TogetherArt you will see the requirements and procedure for digital submission. Submissions will be accepted from October 2 through October 16.

Important Dates:

Submission Period: October 2 - October 16, 2021

Virtual Zoom Q&A to assist with submission: October 2 , 2-4 pm

, Sip and See Virtual Reception for Artists and Guests: December 11 , 2-4 pm

, 2-Together: Creating Generational Bonds Virtual Exhibit: November 28 - December 31, 2021

About the Islip Arts Council The Islip Arts Council is dedicated to leadership, advocacy, and excellence in the arts. We present, produce, and promote culturally responsive, high quality programs in varied artistic disciplines for our diverse population. Our goal is to facilitate these programs in response to the needs of the Long Island community. The Islip Arts Council was created in 1974 as an advisory body to the Town Board on cultural matters. www.isliparts.org

About AARP AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/nearyou or follow @AARPNY on social media.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/islip-arts-council-and-aarp-announce-virtual-open-call-for-2-together-creating-generational-bonds-virtually-exhibit-301375695.html

SOURCE AARP New York