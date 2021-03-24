Island/UMe Set To Release 'Amy Winehouse At The BBC' On May 7

"I remember the first time hearing her voice...I instantly knew she was destined to be one of the greatest." - NAS

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Winehouse At The BBC, a 3LP/3CD collection chronicling the many remarkable performances by arguably the greatest and most genuine talent to emerge in British music in decades, will be released on May 7, 2021 through Island/UMe. For the very first time, this updated release offers audio-only versions of the songs featured on 'A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland' and the 'BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall,' and so a high proportion of these tracks will be completely new to digital music services. "Stronger Than Me," "Tears Dry On Their Own" and "You Know I'm No Good" will be available March 24 on streaming services, and the video for "Stronger Than Me" will be available on YouTube. This comprehensive collection captures the strong and enduring relationship that Amy enjoyed with the BBC and is further proof of quite what an extraordinarily talented, completely original, and truly engaging performer Amy was.

Amy Winehouse At The BBC includes Amy's earliest BBC Radio sessions, music from her first-ever TV performances, as well as unheard gems, rarities, unique covers and live versions of classic songs from "Frank" and "Back To Black." The set also includes a beautifully illustrated 20-page booklet featuring rare photographs.

Disc 1 is a selection of recordings chosen by Later presenter, songwriter and much-loved musician Jools Holland. Disc 2 is a 14-song audio selection dating from 2004 to 2009, while Disc 3 features the performances from Amy's memorable Porchester Hall sessions.

Like Amy's three previous albums, this collection will prove, once more, a fitting tribute to her peerless artistry, phenomenal talent, and extraordinary powers as a songwriter, a singer and an interpreter of classics.

Amy Winehouse At The BBC is available to preorder now: https://amywinehouse.lnk.to/AtTheBBC

DISC/LP ONE - A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

STRONGER THAN ME TAKE THE BOX TEACH ME TONIGHT feat. Jools Holland REHAB TENDERLY feat. Jools Holland TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN MONKEY MAN feat. Jools Holland I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland DON'T GO TO STRANGERS feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland LOVE IS A LOSING GAME

DISC/LP TWO - The BBC Sessions

KNOW YOU NOW (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004) FUCK ME PUMPS (T In The Park 2004) IN MY BED (T In The Park 2004) OCTOBER SONG (T In The Park 2004) REHAB ( Pete Mitchell 2006) YOU KNOW I'M NO GOOD (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007) JUST FRIENDS (Big Band Special 2009) LOVE IS A LOSING GAME (Jools Holland 2009) TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007) BEST FRIENDS, RIGHT? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004) I SHOULD CARE (The Stables 2004) LULLABY OF BIRDLAND (The Stables 2004) VALERIE (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007) TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM ( Pete Mitchell 2006)

DISC/LP THREE - Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

KNOW YOU NOW TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN YOU KNOW I'M NO GOOD JUST FRIENDS HE CAN ONLY HOLD HER I HEARD LOVE IS BLIND REHAB TAKE THE BOX SOME UNHOLY WAR BACK TO BLACK VALERIE ADDICTED ME & MR JONES MONKEY MA

