WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket participated in the National Diversity Coalition's Financial Literacy Event by providing free traditional Filipino meals to our Marine Corps stationed in Camp Pendleton. Traditional Filipino meals such as Pansit, Chopsuey, Adobo, Lumpia, Liempo (BBQ Pork Belly), and Beef Caldereta were served to our Marines to promote Filipino food and culture and to honor our heroes.

Island Pacific Supermarket has honored all our veterans and military personnel by giving them 5% discount on all their grocery purchases for over two decades. What was supposed to be a one-day 5% Veterans Day discount 20 years ago has been continued daily since November 11, 2000. In the first year of business, the Island Pacific marketing department had the idea of providing 5% discount to all Veterans and active military personnel with valid military ID on Veterans Day. However, the Founder of Island Pacific, Nino Lim, decided to extend the 5% discount permanently since it did not make sense to him why we only honor our Veterans and military personnel once a year when they should be honored every day.

To date, Island Pacific Supermarket has opened several locations near US Military Bases. In February 2021, it will open its 17 th supermarket in 317 N Nellis Blvd in Las Vegas . This newest location is within 5 miles from Nellis Air Force Base which employs 9,500 military and civilian personnel with a total military population of more than 40,000, including family members and retired military personnel.

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/island-pacific-celebrates-the-holidays-with-us-marine-corps-in-camp-pendleton-301199584.html

SOURCE Island Pacific Market