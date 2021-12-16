ISIGN Media Announces The Appointment Of A New Director

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Salerno as a Director.

Mr. Salerno's appointment is effective December 16, 2021.

Mr. Salerno is currently the Principal and Co-Founder of SIMBL Business Enablement Inc. and is a serial entrepreneur with an enterprise sales background. Combining 9 years of enterprise sales and business development experience, working with software, hardware and services giants such as ADP, SAP and Canon. Additionally, with 10 years of start-up experience, working with organizations such as OPN, Mario brings a blend of technical know-how and go-to-market expertise that lends itself well toward product development, improvement and execution.

"We are pleased to have Mario join iSIGN as a director," stated Alex Romanov, iSIGN interim Chief Executive Officer. "His technology background will be of great benefit to iSIGN and our resellers and clients."

