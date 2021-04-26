ISG To Publish Two Studies Examining Contact Center Technology Providers

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining providers of technology tools and services for the contact center industry.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens ™reports—Contact Center - Customer Experience Services and Contact Center as a Service—both to be issued in September. The reports will cover a range of technology services available to support contact centers, including customer experience services and cloud-based contact-centers-as-a-service (CCaaS), which allow contact centers to operate efficiently with remote workers.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The new reports examine technology tools and services available to the contact center industry as buyer demands have changed significantly over the past year, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "With the rise of digital customer engagement during the pandemic, enterprises are now keen to adopt advanced technologies, best practices and new operating models to deliver world-class experiences to their customers through contact centers," he said.

For the Contact Center - Customer Experience Services report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the contact center customer experience space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The four quadrants that will be covered are:

Digital operations , including managed services designed to enhance end-user experience through end-to-end engagement. Providers design the transformation roadmap for enterprise clients, taking into account end-user expectations, channels of communication, current infrastructure and increased usage of digital technologies in a physical contact center setting.

Work-from-home CX services, covering a range of services to support contact center employees working from home, including infrastructure, technology and cybersecurity measures.

AI and analytics, helping companies drive empathetic and targeted conversations with end users. This quadrant assesses providers on the basis of their AI and analytics solution offerings, partnerships, implementations, innovations and business outcomes.

, helping companies drive empathetic and targeted conversations with end users. This quadrant assesses providers on the basis of their AI and analytics solution offerings, partnerships, implementations, innovations and business outcomes. Social media CX, assessing providers offering social media services with relevant technologies to provide seamless customer experiences. With the adoption of AI, these platforms can help enterprises significantly with their marketing and sales processes.

For the Contact Center as a Service report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 35 contact center technology and service providers. The report will include a single global quadrant covering CCaaS, enabling enterprises to run a virtual contact center, using cloud software to support scalability, flexibility and savings in overhead IT costs.

The Customer Experience Services report will cover the global contact center market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Europe and the U.K., Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Kenn Walters, Namratha Dharshan, Florian Scheibmayer, Craig Baty and Venkatesh R. will serve as authors of the report.

The Contact Center as a Service report will cover the global CCaaS market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. ISG analysts Kenn Walters, Namratha Dharshan and Venkatesh R. will serve as authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of the Customer Experience Services study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of contact center services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these brochures: Contact Center - Customer Experience Services and Contact Center as a Service. Companies not listed as contact center providers in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

