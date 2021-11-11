ISG To Publish Study On The Evolving Enterprise Service Management Market

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the highly competitive and evolving market of providers offering enterprise service management support.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Enterprise Service Management - Services & Solutions, scheduled to be released in March. The report will cover a range of ESM products and services, including ESM consulting and software.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The new report focuses on the ever-changing enterprise ESM landscape, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "ESM buyers can find it challenging to identify the best-fit solution for enterprise-wide services," he said. "Business leaders need to make these decisions using quantitative and qualitative methods. Our report will provide enterprises with the information required to select the right ESM managed service providers, software and partners."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 175 enterprise service management providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the enterprise service management space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

ESM Consulting Services, evaluating providers that help customers transform their enterprise services landscape. These providers assist enterprises in understanding the changing market and guide them in designing the right business, service and technology models. They also enable enterprises to reach a future state by recommending tools and solutions to build a sustainable and resilient business. ESM consulting services bridge the gap between IT and other areas of the business to build a seamless collaboration between IT Service Management (ITSM) and ESM.

ESM Managed Services for Converged IT & Business Ops, assessing the capability of providers to offer managed services for the maintenance and support of systems for centralized service management. The enterprise converged IT services portfolio enables direct control and monitoring of complex systems, workflows and services. These include infrastructure, applications monitoring and performance. Additionally, this study will review providers of business process support and operations capabilities built around specific business verticals: data quality management, data security and compliance.

ESM Implementation and Integration Services, analyzing specialized providers with software implementation and integration capabilities for the enterprise landscape. Providers must possess deep knowledge of technical and project management practices for planning, designing, developing and delivering standard software solutions for enterprise portfolios, covering business, service lines and IT systems. Implementation concentrates on installation, configuration and operationalizing the tools and platforms for IT and business functions.

ESM Software Providers,assessing providers that offer software and deliver capabilities to manage services across the enterprise. These tools drive workflows and work management activities across functions, while catering to specific needs. Providers build on-premises and cloud solutions for specific groups, covering technology, service line, organizational support and business process systems. The study will cover the functionalities and customization capabilities to deliver customer-, business- and organization-specific solutions.

The report will cover the U.S. enterprise service management market. ISG analyst Ashwin Gaidhani will serve as author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as enterprise service management providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

