ISG To Publish Study On Technologies, Services Shaping The Future Of Work

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining technology products and services that are enabling enterprises to embrace the future of work as they adapt to changes driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Future of Work - Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in October. The report will cover providers' products and services that help enterprises secure user identity, data and devices, and provide unified collaboration and communication, irrespective of location, while at the same time enhancing digital dexterity and productivity.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The new report looks at the products and services that help enterprises adapt to the changing workplace following the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The shift to a remote-working model was expected in the coming years, but the pandemic has accelerated its adoption at a significant pace," he said. "Enterprises have had to change their business culture and technology adoption, and they have had to iterate, adapt and overcome multiple challenges in doing so."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 200 digital workplace technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce seven quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital workplace space, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The seven quadrants that will be covered are:

Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, evaluating service providers that offer professional, transformation-oriented consulting to help customers design their future of work. These providers offer workplace strategy formulation, design the post-pandemic workplace architecture and help create roadmaps for the required transformation.

Managed Digital Workplace Services, assessing providers that offer end-to-end managed services, including workplace support, desktop engineering, managed mobility services and virtualized workspaces. Providers in this space offer complete end-user computing services that form the core of the digital workplace. Their services enable employees to work from anywhere, at any time, on any device, with support for devices, including automated proactive technical support and cloud platforms to provision always-on systems. These providers leverage artificial intelligence and cognitive technologies as part of their offerings.

Managed Employee Experience Services, looking at providers that offer value-added managed services, not only for enabling the workplace technology ecosystem but also for enhancing the end-user experience. These providers typically work with business leaders and line-of-business representatives in addition to the CIO office. They offer services that associate employee experience with measurable business results.

Managed Future of Work Services — Public Sector, assessing providers with experience in managed workplace services for public sector clients. The requirements of these clients are different from those of commercial enterprises. They tend to be more conservative and need to comply with additional regulations and security requirements. Providers should offer security for devices, applications and user identity, which are paramount for public sector clients.

Unified Endpoint Management, evaluating vendors that provide standalone unified endpoint management (UEM) software solutions. These solutions help enterprises manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and smart devices. A UEM solution should primarily provide full enterprise mobility management, covering mobile application, mobile device and mobile content management, along with a unified approach for managing devices through a single console.

Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service, assessing providers of UCCaaS, a cloud-based delivery model that provides business communication and collaboration systems across multiple channels and devices. UCCaaS combines voice and telephony, enterprise messaging, online meetings, team collaboration and presence on a single integrated cloud platform. It can be accessed from any device such as desktops, laptops, tablets or mobile phones.

Employee Engagement and Productivity Solutions, looking at software solutions that enhance user productivity and employee engagement. These solutions include enterprise social networks, next-generation intranet solutions, business communications, and team and content-centric collaborations. They also can extend to providing groupware, knowledge management, email, conferencing, activity streams, microblogging, and talent and skills management.

The report will cover the global future-of-work market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., Australia, Brazil and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Craig Baty, Iain Fisher, Henning Dransfeld, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio and Mrinal Rai will serve as authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of future-of-work services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as future-of-work providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

