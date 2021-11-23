ISG Says Digital Transformation Reaching Critical Mass In U.S. Public Sector

The shift to digital technology in the public sector is reaching critical mass, as state and municipal agencies seek digital solutions and support from technology and service providers, according to Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a...

The shift to digital technology in the public sector is reaching critical mass, as state and municipal agencies seek digital solutions and support from technology and service providers, according to Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Three upcoming webinars hosted by ISG will examine preliminary research results on providers of procurement services, future workplace strategies and solutions and the Microsoft partner network for public sector entities as they adapt to post-COVID-19 economic realities.

" Disruption and Solutions in Public Sector Procurement," November 30, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, will examine the challenges IT leaders in state and municipal government, public health, education and other public sector entities face in understanding the scope of available procurement services and solutions and the true costs and complexities of selecting, contracting, implementing and benefiting from provider capabilities.

"Modern procurement services and software platforms can improve operational efficiency, security, compliance and adaptability, and can lead to operational cost savings of 30 percent, on average, in the first year," said Nathan Frey, partner and leader of the ISG U.S. Public Sector business, and co-host of the ISG Smartalks™ webinars. "To fully realize the benefits, public sector organizations need business partners that can offer tailored solutions for their centralized, standardized purchasing and procurement environments."

Frey said procurement, supply chain management and finance management providers and solutions are leading the digital transformation surge in the public sector, driven by the rising cost of traditional operations, supply chain disruption, a lack of skilled labor and expectations on the part of suppliers, users, consortia, and other constituencies.

The Future of Work in Public Sector - Digital Workplace Problems and Solutions, December 8, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, will explore the new, human-centric and more productive ways of working that evolved out of necessity during the pandemic.

As public sector agencies face the same digital workplace challenges as their commercial enterprise counterparts—often with greater scrutiny and fewer resources—ISG experts will define the digital workplace capabilities public sector organizations and professionals need, and the most effective and sustainable approaches to building a digital workplace in U.S. public sector organizations.

The third webinar, " Enabling Strategic Growth from Microsoft's Partner Ecosystem," on December 15 at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, will preview the ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem 2022 - U.S. Public Sector report, which will be published in April and will focus on the unique needs of U.S. government entities as they leverage Microsoft ecosystem services, transformation consulting services and software platforms as part of their digital transformations.

ISG is hosting the three webinars following its appointment as a preferred technology research and advisory services partner by the National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO), within the NASPO ValuePoint™ cooperative purchasing program. The program offers the best value and contract terms on a range of services to state agencies, county and city governments, public universities and school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

In 2022, ISG will publish nine dedicated U.S. Public Sector market reports, evaluating providers offering services to the public sector in these areas: Procurement BPO; Microsoft Partner Ecosystem; Cybersecurity; Private/Hybrid Cloud; the Future of Work - Services and Solutions; Workday Partner Ecosystem; Oracle Partner Ecosystem; Public Cloud, and AWS Partner Ecosystem.

ISG Provider Lens™ research currently evaluates providers serving 26 technology- and solution-related markets, including digital workplace, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, mainframe modernization, public cloud and more. ISG also evaluates providers offering specialized services to such industries as banking, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, retail, utilities and energy. In all, ISG will produce more than 600 individual reports this year across multiple geographies. Each report includes proprietary ISG price benchmarking data and ISG Star of Excellence™ customer experience research, among other features unique to ISG.

For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research for the U.S. public sector and the NASPO ValuePoint™ program, visit this webpage or follow us on LinkedIn.

