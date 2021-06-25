ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Recognize Enterprise Transformation Leadership

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it is recognizing 39 IT and business services providers with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for their best-in-class digital...

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it is recognizing 39 IT and business services providers with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ for their best-in-class digital transformation work with enterprise customers.

The top case studies were chosen from a record number of provider submissions—nearly 250—that show a majority of digital transformation initiatives were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

"The past year was not a drill. It was the ultimate test for providers to rapidly help enterprises address the sudden and massive requirement changes brought on by the pandemic," said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. "It's been amazing to witness the entire provider community step up to that challenge, and with so many strong entries to choose from, we're privileged to pay tribute to the best of the best."

Among the 39 providers being recognized, four had four or more standout case studies, 16 had two to three standout case studies, and 19 had one standout case study. The providers are:

Four or More Standout Case Studies: Hexaware, Infosys (including Infosys BPM), Mindtree and Tech Mahindra;

Hexaware, Infosys (including Infosys BPM), Mindtree and Tech Mahindra; Two to Three Standout Case Studies: Birlasoft, Cigniti, Coforge, Cognizant, Concentrix Tigerspike, Cybage, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, GAVS Technologies, Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, TCS, UST and WNS;

Birlasoft, Cigniti, Coforge, Cognizant, Concentrix Tigerspike, Cybage, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, GAVS Technologies, Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, TCS, UST and WNS; One Standout Case Study: Aspire Systems, Botminds, Bridgei2i, eClerx, eInfochips, emids, EXL, LTI, Materna, Microland, NTT DATA, Probe Group, Stefanini Inspiring, Tata Communications, ThoughtFocus, Tiger Analytics, To The New, Verizon and Wipro.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the provider's solution.

For the first time, the 2021 program measures industry- and region-specific attributes. Standout case studies by industry and by region will be announced in July.

In nearly half the standout case studies, enterprise customers characterized their provider relationship as a "strategic partnership." Relationships described by the customer as focused on "staff augmentation" or as a "time-and-materials" contract had a low likelihood of producing standout results, ISG found.

"The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models," said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. "Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered."

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards program and related research help guide ISG's digital advisory work with enterprise clients. For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards™ Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

