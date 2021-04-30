ISG Announces David Berger To Retire As CFO In June; Bert Alfonso Named Executive Vice President And CFO

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced today that David Berger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after nearly 12 years of service with the firm...

Information Services Group ( ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, announced today that David Berger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retire after nearly 12 years of service with the firm and that Humberto "Bert" Alfonso has been named to succeed him, effective June 7.

Berger will remain with the firm for several months in an advisory role to assist in ongoing M&A projects and to support the transition. He joined ISG in 2009 as executive vice president and CFO and played a pivotal role in helping grow ISG through his financial stewardship of the firm and his work on a series of strategic acquisitions.

"On behalf of my ISG colleagues, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to David for his long and valued service to ISG," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO. "David has been a strong partner and advisor to me and our executive team and has made many contributions to our success over the last 12 years, including building a world-class finance and legal organization to support our growth plans. I want to thank David for his thoughtful retirement transition planning and his support over the coming months. We wish him and his family much happiness in their next chapter."

Alfonso is a global senior executive with over 30 years of operating and finance experience with such distinguished companies as Hershey, Cadbury Schweppes and Pfizer. He spent 10 years with The Hershey Company in executive roles, including chief financial officer and president of Hershey International. Alfonso has a proven track record of driving growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, building high-performance teams and creating shareholder value.

Alfonso will be responsible for all areas of finance, legal affairs and M&A for ISG, reporting to Connors, and will join the ISG executive leadership team.

"I am delighted to welcome Bert to ISG," said Connors. "Bert and I have known each other for 10 years and I have been impressed with his business acumen and vast array of experience. His global operating leadership as a CEO, his service as a CFO of a multibillion-dollar company, his M&A accomplishments and his experience leveraging technology services to support business operations will be extremely valuable to ISG as we accelerate our growth coming out of the pandemic. Bert's character, integrity and demeanor are an excellent fit for our growth ambitions."

Alfonso most recently was the CEO of Yowie Group, a global brand licensing company specializing in the development of consumer products and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Prior to Hershey, he was executive vice president and CFO of Cadbury Schweppes Americas beverages and vice president and CFO of the Adams Division of Pfizer.

A native of Cuba, Alfonso has lived in Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and the U.S. He holds an MBA degree in marketing and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Rutgers University. Alfonso is a certified public accountant and serves on the Board of Directors of the NYSE-listed Eastman Chemical Company and is chairman of the Board's audit committee.

