ISG Accelerates Growth With New Office In Rochester, Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a leading professional design firm in architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental solutions, announces plans to open a new office in Rochester, Minnesota. The addition will allow the firm to better serve its existing and growing client base and leverage the area's diverse talent pool. The office will be the firm's fourth location in Minnesota, adding to its six other offices across the Midwest in Wisconsin, Iowa, and South Dakota.

Located in downtown Rochester, the new office will enhance ISG's presence in the community, increasing its market focus of PreK-12 Education, Commercial, Housing, Transportation, Sports and Recreation, Public Works, Government, and Cultural. As a natural gateway to Minneapolis and La Crosse, the location also offers increased service options to ISG's Minnesota and Wisconsin clients.

Leading the new office are two accomplished design professionals who are new to ISG. The primary office lead will be Client Solutions Leader, Cyle Erie, PE who joins the firm with extensive experience in business development and team building, proven leadership skills, and a reputation as a results-driven client manager. Joining him will be Architecture Group Leader, Brian Muellner, AIA, who brings a wide range of urban design experience, along with a passion for cultivating teams toward great design. Both have strong roots within the Rochester community and are active in the area's growth and development.

"Adding a Rochester location is a strategic move that will allow ISG to have a physical presence in a place where many business decisions are made, and innovative practices are developed" states Lynn Bruns, CEO. "We are excited for the opportunity to broaden our business footprint and provide services to an expanded client base." ISG plans to open the new office November 1, 2020 and build the Rochester office team by 25 employees over the next two to three years, showing the firm's commitment and investment in the local economy.

About ISG ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 46 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 300+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. In addition to awards noted above, ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

