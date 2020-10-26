ISFD Announces 2020 Pinnacle Awards® Winners

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coveted 2020 Pinnacle Awards, sponsored by the International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD), are the furniture industry's highest honor recognizing the top professional and student furniture designers who envision and create the designs that ultimately become some of the most sought-after home furnishings items around the world. Their works are produced and marketed by companies large and small, but with a common denominator—to proudly illustrate that artistry, craft, and innovation are important and quite desirable to the consumer marketplace.

The Pinnacle finalists were recognized and the winners revealed on Saturday, October 24 during the Pinnacle Awards' Great Designs Unmasked, an online TV-style program on ISFD's YouTube channel. Acclaimed interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins keynoted the awards ceremony.

According to John Conrad, ISFD executive director, "The judges commented that selecting just one winner in each of the 20 categories was incredibly difficult. We not only had a record number of entries but the designs from all of the finalists were exceptional this year creating very stiff competition. The designers should all be very proud of their work."

The outstanding award-winning designs can be acquired through home furnishings and décor retailers and from interior design firms across the country. The Pinnacle Awards salute designs that range from incredibly affordable to the luxurious supporting the belief that good design can be found at all price points.

Here is the official list of winners who were honored with the prestigious 2020 Pinnacle Award trophy.

AccessoriesMorris & Company Acanthus BowlsBy Dustin Witzel, ISFD for Selamat Designs

Bedroom - Broad AppealPark Avenue DresserBy Shenxing Liu, for Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture

Bedroom - Luxury Modern Decker Wall Bed + Soren Bedside Tables + Soren DresserBy Dudley Moore, ISFD; Laura Niece, ISFD For Universal Furniture

Dining - Luxury Morris & Co. Kelmscott Farmhouse DiningBy Justin Abee, ISFD and Dustin Witzel, ISFDFor Selamat Designs

Entertainment FurnitureThree-Door ConsoleBy Hooker Design TeamFor Hooker Furniture

Home OfficeBarcelona DeskBy Dave Clark, ISFD and Jonathan Charles Design StudioFor Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture

Leather Upholstery - Broad AppealMurray CollectionBy Robert LawFor Moroni Inc

Leather Upholstery - LuxuryFrancescaBy Kelvin Ng, ISFD and Caryn Donovan, ISFDFor Kelvin Giormani by Planum

Lighting Emmet Lamp By Dean Babin, ISFDFor Dean Babin Furniture

Maker/Designer Kodama Bar Stool By Marshall WollumFor Kodama Designs

Student Pinnacle AwardCURVA chairBy Daniela DuarteFor Savannah College of Art and Design

Green Leaf AwardLinn BedBy Tim Copeland and Armin DriverFor Copeland Furniture

Motion Upholstery Tenero CollectionBy Kelvin Ng, ISFDFor Kelvin Giormani by Planum

Occasional Storage Roscoe Credenza By Scott HamedFor ST2

Occasional Tables - Luxury Barcelona Nesting TablesBy Dave Clark, ISFD and Jonathan Charles Design StudioFor Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture

OutdoorWailea Swivel ChairBy Bernhardt Design TeamFor Bernhardt

Stationary Upholstery - Broad Appeal Danica Chair By Shenxing LiuFor Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture

Stationary Upholstery - Luxury Maya Sofa and Maya Chair ½By Bernhardt Upholstery Design TeamFor Bernhardt

Wall DécorMoveable Man ShelvesBy Nikom Sankantha and Jason Phillips, ISFDFor Phillips Collection

Major Collections Nina Magon Collection By Nina Magon, Dudley Moore, ISFD and Laura Niece, ISFDFor Universal Furniture

The 2020 Awards were sponsored by the High Point Market Authority, Leggett & Platt, International Market Centers, Herzog Veneers, Inc., Continental Hardware, Furniture Today, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Furniture Design Studios, Senlong Wood Company, Sherwin-Williams, High Point University and Elements Studios.

Visit ISFD.org to see photos of the finalists and winning entries.

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) is an association advocating for outstanding design and the furniture designers whose creativity drives the industry's engine. They seek to elevate the role of design and designer through networking, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and continuously promote, advance and support the profession of furniture design and its positive impact.

With professional and student members around the world and across the country, their diverse professional membership specializes in residential and contract furnishings and accessories. More information about ISFD and their awards programs, please visit their website, ISFD.org. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

