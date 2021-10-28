Iscoe Law Firm Advances High School Essay Scholarship

Deadline for entries is December 31, 2021 for two winners @ $1K each.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, today reminded students about two $1,000 scholarships offerings for them to showcase their knowledge in a 1,000 word essay. The application deadline is December 31, 2021, and entries can be made at: https://bold.org/scholarships/the-iscoe-law-firm-high-school-essay-scholarship/

To be eligible for this scholarship, entrants must be a High School junior or senior with an interest in the law and current events. Students will have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge in a 1,000 word essay regarding the importance of law. Entrants may draw upon any prior knowledge, personal experience, or referenced sources to argue why the law matters.

"The Iscoe Law Firm is passionate about students and their interests regarding law and society," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "We want to do our part in giving back and motivate our future lawyers who will help protect and defend our individual rights and liberties."

With college application deadlines looming, Iscoe Law reminds parents and students to also complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application, which opens up the possibility of federal grants and additional scholarships for college.

The two winners will be announced on January 31, 2022.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, product liability, and more, Gary and his team of attorneys understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Isoce Law fights hard to protect the legal rights of the injured and their families- and hold auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

