Isagenix Names Sharron Walsh CEO To Lead Company Growth

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isagenix International, a leader in providing nutrition solutions for weight loss, performance, and healthy aging, has promoted Sharron Walsh to chief executive officer. In her new role, Walsh will oversee business operations, including execution of three core initiatives of the ongoing "Isagenix 2.0" brand evolution: product innovation and upgrading core products; enhancing the company's marketing, messaging, and branding; and upgrading the user experience through innovative technology.

Walsh has more than 20 years of experience in the direct selling industry. She joined Isagenix in 2009 and has served in several key roles, including general manager of Australia and New Zealand, which became one of the strongest markets for Isagenix thanks to her leadership. Most recently, she was president of global sales and marketing.

Prior to joining Isagenix, Walsh gained valuable experience with her husband, Dave, by building their own team of independent distributors within a direct selling company. She also had multiple general manager positions within the industry for over a decade.

Walsh succeeds Travis Ogden, who had been with the company since 2016. Jim Coover, Isagenix co-founder and chairman, said Ogden is a class act and a true professional, and the company appreciates his significant contributions and accomplishments. Moving forward, Coover said, Walsh is the ideal person to lead Isagenix 2.0 efforts.

"Sharron is the perfect person to lead this company in implementing our new initiatives to increase our global footprint and help more people enjoy a better quality of life," Coover said.

"I'm honored to serve as CEO of such an amazing company," Walsh said. "As co-founders, Jim and Kathy Coover have set the standard for businesses in our industry, and I believe wholeheartedly in their vision for Isagenix. Through our employees' and independent distributors' hard work and our executive leadership team's expertise, Isagenix is in a fantastic position to help people around the world feel, look, move, and eat better."

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

