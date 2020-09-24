Isaac Woods named vice president, treasurer at Rockwell Automation effective October 1, 2020. (Photo: Rockwell Automation, Inc.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has named Isaac Woods vice president, treasurer, and board-elected officer of the company, effective October 1.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) - Get Report, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has named Isaac Woods vice president, treasurer, and board-elected officer of the company, effective October 1. Woods, who most recently served as director, Finance for the company's Power Control business, will report directly to Patrick Goris, senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Steve Etzel, who has announced his retirement after more than 31 years with the company.

Since joining Rockwell in 2014, Woods, 35, has served in successive leadership roles spanning corporate finance, treasury, investor relations and business unit finance. As treasurer, Woods will lead all global treasury activities for the company, including bank and capital markets financing, cash management, foreign exchange, insurance and risk management, and pension fund management. He will also be responsible for maintaining and enhancing Rockwell's relationships with its banking partners, credit rating agencies and pension asset managers.

"Isaac is a very talented finance professional and an effective leader, and he exemplifies the character and integrity we and all our stakeholders value," said Patrick Goris, senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer of Rockwell Automation. "We look forward to Isaac's contributions as a member of my leadership team, and his support of Rockwell's long-term strategic goals."

Earlier in his career, Woods held various roles in treasury and financial planning and analysis at SC Johnson and retirement sales services at Edward Jones Investments. Woods holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Southern Arkansas University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

