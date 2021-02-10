Isaac Wiles Announces Name Change And New Practice Group Leadership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC [ Isaac Wiles], a full-service law firm in Columbus, Ohio, has officially changed its formal legal name from Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor, LLC to Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC (effective February 5, 2021) after the departure of former Partner, Stephen Teetor from the firm. The firm is also pleased to announce that Partner, Samuel M. Pipino, has been named as new Chair of the firm's litigation practice group.

New litigation Chair, Sam Pipino, has over 27 years of experience concentrated in construction defects, insurance coverage and personal injury. He has handled litigation cases for mid-cap businesses and regional property and casualty insurers throughout Ohio. He has also instituted and defended Declaratory Judgment actions in virtually every state court in Ohio, as well as federal courts, including the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. "We are fortunate to have Sam join our leadership ranks, he is well respected among his peers and has demonstrated exemplary work representing our clients in complex litigation matters. He has the necessary vision to expand the capabilities and reach of our thriving litigation practice," said Managing Partner, Mark Landes. https://www.isaacwiles.com/attorney/samuel-m-pipino/

Recently, Stephen Teetor, and several other attorneys from the firm's litigation group transitioned to a newly formed law firm where they will maintain an insurance litigation practice. Even with this departure, Isaac Wiles is positioned for great long-term growth and will continue using, and doing business under, its well-recognized name of " Isaac Wiles". The formal name, Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC will be used primarily to identify the law firm in legal correspondence, billing, and in legal associations and industry memberships/recognitions.

Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses, closely held companies and individuals, our 43 attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest, and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.

