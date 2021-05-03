Isaac R. Melamed, M.D. Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac R. Melamed, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Immunologist for the accomplishments he has amassed at the IMMUNOe Research Centers.

At the forefront of immune related health and research, IMMUNOe Research Centers has innovative research methods and treatment philosophies that have resulted in superior research outcomes and treatment options. Instead of treating only the symptoms of immune-related conditions, the center aims to address the origin of immune-related conditions. Dr. Melamed has worked at the Centers since 1995. He sees patients at several of the clinics, including the Centennial, Thornton, and Longmont locations.

With more than thirty-five years of experience working as a physician, Dr. Melamed is a leader in the field of immunology. He has spent over twenty-years researching immune-related disease, primary and secondary immune deficiency, and the crosstalk between the immune system and the central nervous system. Hence, he seeks to identity diseases early to guarantee optimal health of his patients.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Melamed earned a Doctorate of Medicine degree from the Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Medicine in Jerusalem. Afterwards, he completed a post-doctoral fellowship in the Division of Immunology/Allergy at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, followed by another fellowship at the Division of Basic Sciences at the National Jewish Center for Immunology and Respiratory Medicine.

Dr. Melamed has published more than one hundred papers and has presented/lectured in the United States and overseas. On account of his achievements, he received an Award of Clinical Immunology Society in 2002, Research Award of the American Academy of Allergy and Immunology in 1993, honorable certificate in 1991, and the Tisdale Award for Excellence in Research in 1990.

A word of advice to other physicians, Dr. Melamed asks them to, "Love to do what you are doing. Always try to help the patient. Try to understand the disease and explain to the patient. Always listen to your patient. Continue to learn. Feel empathy for what the patient is going through ."

This honorable recognition is dedicated to Professor Zvi Spirer, M.D.

For more information, please visit http://immunoehealth.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isaac-r-melamed-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301282372.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who