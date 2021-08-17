IS4S To Host R-EGI Information Meeting In Conjunction With ION JNC 2021

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) will host a 90-minute information meeting for Resilient-Embedded GPS/INS (R-EGI), the latest DoD agile acquisition program for robust position, navigation, and timing (PNT).

Scheduled to begin at 5:45 PM on Tuesday, August 24 in Ballroom D at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington ( Cincinnati Metropolitan Area), the R-EGI information meeting will be held in conjunction with the Institute of Navigation's 2021 Joint Navigation Conference (JNC).

R-EGI is the next generation government-owned, open architecture, plug-n-play military system for PNT that, for the first time, enables third party tech insertion and refreshment. "This is a major paradigm shift in defense-focused PNT," said Dr. Mikel Miller, vice president for PNT at IS4S. "Our continuous competition design agent approach gives third party tech providers the opportunity to integrate complementary PNT sensor and algorithm plugins within the R-EGI ecosystem without having to first secure a sole source contract."

As the design agent overseeing this open-agile-digital acquisition program, IS4S leads a diverse team of core system designers and multiple, independent prototype design teams to deliver a best-of-breed solution complete with a government reference architecture and technical data package that's been validated in accordance with safety and mission critical requirements.

This information meeting will provide attendees with insights on:

R-EGI program background/overview (20 min)

Current agile acquisition strategy using a continuous competition design agent approach (20 min)

Schedule (10 min)

Way forward (10 min)

Number of production representative prototypes



Tentative industry day date



Tentative USAF Program Office plans for follow-on production

Discussion (30 minutes)

For more information, contact REGI@is4s.com.

In addition to hosting the R-EGI information meeting, IS4S will also be exhibiting at JNC 2021.

Sponsored by the Military Division of the Institute of Navigation, JNC is the largest U.S. military PNT conference of the year, with joint service and government participation. Government officials and technical experts from within the DoD, DHS, and top military tech companies will address many pressing issues in the PNT community, including advances in battlefield applications of GPS, critical strengths and weaknesses of field navigation devices, Warfighter PNT requirements and solutions, and navigation warfare.

Subject matter experts from IS4S are scheduled to present several sessions in the technical program, serve on industry panels, and showcase the company's broad range of PNT solutions at exhibit booth 131 throughout the conference.

