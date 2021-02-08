IS4S Selected By AFLCMC To Continue Leading Resilient-EGI Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) recently awarded Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) a $95M Phase 2 other transaction agreement for the Resilient-Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (R-EGI) development and prototype program.

IS4S successfully completed R-EGI Phase 1, pioneering a Continuous Competition Design Agent (CC-DA) approach that brought together the best of industry from Booz Allen Hamilton, Strategic Technology Consulting, Honeywell, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Draper, Raytheon, Kearfott, GE Aviation Systems, and other companies to develop a vendor-neutral open architecture for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions. With the agile CC-DA in place, IS4S will converge the best elements from Phase 1 candidate designs and government insights to produce best-of-breed prototypes.

"We're designing R-EGI to be more than a single system," said IS4S vice president John Larson. "We're defining an entire PNT ecosystem and creating a design process that AFLCMC will own. The Phase 2 team is using model-based systems engineering to develop a digital toolchain in an open design that is both modular and reusable across multiple platforms."

"This approach widens the aperture and brings the technical baseline back into the government," added Mikel Miller, IS4S vice president for PNT. "R-EGI gives the warfighter technology needed for tactical advantage, including the latest in alternate navigation and GPS receiver technology with M code. As threats change, so must our PNT capability. R-EGI enables us to outpace the threat."

The R-EGI open architecture provides a clear framework to allow integration of new, adaptable technology and algorithms from across the DoD, industry, and academia. When this open architecture is coupled with the novel CC-DA R-EGI development process, rapid adjustments can be made while achieving significant sustainability benefits over traditional acquisition approaches.

The convergence of Phase 1 best-of-breed designs will produce a final Government Reference Architecture with unlimited data rights for the government. IS4S also aims to deliver a production-ready, government-owned technical data package suitable for full and open competition, as well as production representative prototypes that demonstrate completeness and manufacturing readiness.

"This is what makes R-EGI different," said Air Force R-EGI chief engineer, Jacob Campbell. "We're not just building a new EGI. We're leveraging the best ideas, modern architectural and design approaches, open standards, digital engineering methods and tools, and cloud-based development. We are doing all this together with IS4S so we can build a dynamic, Resilient-EGI."

