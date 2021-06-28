Is Wild Card Sports™ The Next Big Thing In Fantasy Sports?

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hank Werronen, the Co-Founder and President of Wild Card Sports™, announced the results of a market study by John Zogby Strategies to measure the intent of current gamers to play the game he invented...

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hank Werronen, the Co-Founder and President of Wild Card Sports™, announced the results of a market study by John Zogby Strategies to measure the intent of current gamers to play the game he invented with Co-founder Allen Kay, the creator of, "If you see something, say something" and member of two advertising Halls of Fame.

Pollster John Zogby said, "with a well-executed marketing campaign, the game could achieve a realistic market share of 41% to 46% of the estimated 60 million who play fantasy sports."

"If we can realize the potential measured by the Zogby Study, Wild Card Sports™ could become a multi-billion company," said Hank Werronen. "We are seeking investors and partners with gaming experience to bring the game to market in the next year."

According to the research, the three most popular features of the game are the fun of playing the game with the Pros in each sport, the chance to win large cash prizes and tickets to championship events like the Super Bowl, and the opportunity to earn an ownership stake in the company for every four seasons played.

About the Game

The format for Wild Card Sports is the same for all major team sports. Each sport has a panel of five famous Professional Athletes who play the game each week and make appearances at special events and in "Chat with the Pros" programs.

Players compete for large cash prizes based on the points they earn by correctly picking teams and by earning bonuses for playing wild cards on their selections.

Weekly and season-long contest winners receive cash prizes and tickets to the championship event where they receive their award and a trophy from the Pros.

For every for seasons played of any sport, win or lose, players earn an ownership stake in the company. They also get a Wild Card Clubhouse Key that comes with special perks like discounts on season passes, invitations to special events and deals from sponsors.

Wild Card Sports™ has a patent pending for the game.

About Wild Card Sports

Wild Card Sports™, a gaming and entertainment company, was founded in March 2021 by Hank Werronen and Allen Kay. They worked together to develop, launch and build the Humana Health Plan when Hank Werronen was the COO of the venture, now a $50 billion enterprise. https://www.wildcardsports.games

About John Zogby Strategies

The world-renowned firm provides a wide range of research and advisory services to clients across the globe. It was founded by pollster, author and trend-spotter John Zogby and his sons Jeremy and Benjamin. https://johnzogbystrategies.com/

