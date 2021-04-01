Is Tyson Vs Holyfield 3 Happening? Holyfield Comments, "I'm Ready. This Time We Fighting, Ain't No Biting!"

MIAMI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is an exhibition boxing match between heavyweight legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield officially a done deal? Statements have been made that the fight was scheduled for May 29th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami...

MIAMI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is an exhibition boxing match between heavyweight legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield officially a done deal? Statements have been made that the fight was scheduled for May 29th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Speculation has been rife for months regarding a possible rematch, now reaching a fever pitch with multiple sources close to Fight Bananas confirming that contracts for a showdown have been agreed on by both camps. Holyfield further fuelled the flames with his comment on the Fight Bananas Facebook announcement.

His comment "I'm ready! This time we fighting, ain't no biting!" on the Fight Bananas Facebook post caused a frenzy of comments expressing excitement and support for both fighters. "Just to see these 2 legends in the rings again will be inspiring..." one fan wrote. The excitement rages on under the post.

Tyson said after the Jones Jr. Fight:" Maybe Evander (Holyfield) needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn't turn out well," Tyson said following his split draw with Jones Jr. last November. " So I don't know — if you could see what we made tonight, if these guys really care about the welfare of Evander they would have had this fight with Evander. Maybe we'll do another but whoever he's with, who's handling him is totally wrong."

In return Holyfield's camp responded on March 22nd with: "We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, said, "We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."

Does this comment from Holyfield on the Fight Bananas post ensure that this fight is happening? We think so.

54-year-old New York native Tyson initially met with 58-year-old Atlanta favorite Holyfield in 1996 with Holyfield scoring a penultimate round knockout win over Tyson. The infamous rematch took place the following year when Tyson was disqualified in the third round after twice biting both of Holyfield's ears forcing iconic referee Mills Lane to end the fight.

Read the full article on FightBananas.com .

Contact: info@FightBananas.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/is-tyson-vs-holyfield-3-happening-holyfield-comments-im-ready-this-time-we-fighting-aint-no-biting-301260123.html

SOURCE Fight Bananas