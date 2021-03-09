IRRAS Announces The Recruitment Of Sten Gustafsson As Director Of Investor Relations

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that the hiring of Sten Gustafsson as Director of Investor Relations, reporting...

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that the hiring of Sten Gustafsson as Director of Investor Relations, reporting directly to the company's Chief Financial Officer, Sabina Berlin.

Sten Gustafsson worked closely with IRRAS for several years as a sell-side analyst at the leading Nordic investment bank ABG and knows the company and sector well.

"We have known Sten since 2017 through his previous investment banking experience," said Sabina Berlin. "His thorough knowledge of IRRAS, our industry, and the investor community will be very valuable to the company and will make him a great addition to the team."

"IRRAS is a company with world class products and enormous potential given the large clinical need," said Gustafsson. "I have followed the company for years, and I am encouraged by recent developments with the company that have built the foundation for future growth. I am excited to join the team at this time as commercialization ramps up globally."

Mr. Gustafsson's most recent experience was with Nordea as a sell-side analyst covering the Healthcare sector. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial markets, having worked in both Stockholm and New York in various positions.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRA flow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

