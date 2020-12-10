IRRAS Announces Expansion Of IRRAflow Launch To Latin America

- Finalization of agreement with distribution partner in Argentina allows access into initial Latin American markets

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Anade SA, a well-established distributor of leading neurosurgical medical devices and technologies through Latin America.

"We are pleased to partner with Anade SA to expand the commercial availability of our IRRA flow product line to physicians and patients throughout multiple markets in Latin America," said Coenraad Tamse, Vice President of International Sales for IRRAS. "Currently, IRRA flow has received regulatory clearance in Costa Rica and Argentina, and regulatory clearance is being pursued in 5 additional markets. This partnership allows us to accelerate commercial launches in these markets with the capable sales professionals of Anade and its sub-distribution partners identifying and training customers in each of these new markets."

Miguel Ferro, Vice President of Anade SA, added, "We are excited to bring an exciting product, such as IRRA flow, to these initial markets in Latin America. IRRA flow clearly complements our existing neurosurgery portfolio by providing a next generation solution for the treatment of intracranial bleeding, and our team is actively working with leading physicians to plan an effective product launch."

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRA flow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

The information was released for public disclosure on December 10, 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

