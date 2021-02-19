Ironwood Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, announced that management will be presenting at the following investor conferences: SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) - Get Report, a GI-focused healthcare company, announced that management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. EST

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:35 p.m. EST

A live webcast of Ironwood's presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start times to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Ironwood's website for 14 days following the conferences.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005097/en/