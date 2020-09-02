Ironwood Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September: 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:20 a.

2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of Ironwood's fireside chats will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Ironwood's website for 14 days following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

We are also advancing IW-3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant being developed for the potential treatment of refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease. IW-3718 is first-in-category product candidate currently in Phase III clinical trials.

Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

