Ironwave Welcomes Anthony Lisuzzo

MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and microwave solutions, announced the addition of Anthony Lisuzzo to its advisory board. Mr. Lisuzzo has an extensive experience in bringing industry and government together in the research, design, development and deployment of sophisticated electronic and cyber defense systems and providing capabilities to protect industry and government intelligence, information, communication, command and control systems.

Mr. Lisuzzo has deep knowledge of global electronic warfare defense systems technology. His wide network of executives in government and industry, developed during his rise in the US Army Material Command from Division Chief in Communications and Electronic Command's Electronic Warfare Laboratory to Senior Executive Director of Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate will provide invaluable guidance to Ironwave.

Currently serving as Executive Vice President East Coast Operations for Shipcom Wireless, Inc., and GM for the wholly owned subsidiary Shipcom Federal Solutions, LLC. He previously held executive positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, L-3 Communication, Joint Research and Development (JRAD) and the Department of Defense. Mr. Lisuzzo commented "I look forward to working with the highly talented team at Ironwave in focusing the effort on the most critical EW challenges. The recent acquisitions provide a strong foundation on which to expand the company in the EW space."

Robert A. Ferrante, CEO of the Ironwave RF Group, commented: "Tony's knowledge and contacts in the RF space, especially in the Army, will be invaluable to us as we move forward. I am excited to work with him again in building a world class operation in EW."

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com , designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes including intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication in airborne, ground based and naval platforms.

American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com , is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 60GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and EW community.

Luff Research, www.luffresearch.com, designs and manufactures high performance, high reliability state-of-the-art RF/Microwave frequency synthesizers and phase-locked oscillators.

Syntonics LLC, www.syntonicscorp.com is a leading developer of system level RF solutions for mission-critical communications, hostile fire detection and data exfiltration.

Ironwave Technologies LLC invests in a variety of RF and microwave technologies. It has several current investments in the space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions.

Press Contact Joel Villa Phone: 623-251-8836Email: 289921@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ironwave-welcomes-anthony-lisuzzo-301214985.html

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies LLC