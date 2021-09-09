ironSource (IS) , a leading business platform for the App Economy, announced today the expansion of its Ad Quality solution. Following its acquisition of Soomla earlier this year, the company has deepened and broadened the capabilities of its solution with unique features that give app developers visibility and control over the ads shown to their users. The upgrades empower developers to preserve the integrity of their brand and improve the user experience on their app, and ultimately optimize monetization. The solution is available to all developers, whether or not they're using ironSource's mediation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005826/en/

ironSource Ad Quality (Photo: Business Wire)

The upgraded solution provides an easy gallery view of all ads shown in an app with quick insights on their performance. It also shows the developer how a user moves through the in-app ads, which helps them resolve any complaints as well as automatically identifying quality issues like auto redirects and concentrated clicks. The Quality CTR feature takes this a step further, by helping the developer understand why a metric appears to be inconsistent with the rest of the app's stats.

Any ad that the developer doesn't want to display can easily be reported to the ad network directly through the solution so that it is not shown again. Moreover, the developer can set up alerts for their reported ads, to check that the ad network is adhering to their request, giving them control over ad network policy violations.

"The ironSource Ad Quality solution provides us with the quality control and reporting needed to provide the best game experience for our players," explains David Choi, Director of Ad Monetization at playStudios. "For any app developer relying on ad monetization as a vital revenue stream, ironSource is an important and necessary platform partner."

The ironSource Ad Quality solution also offers a unique churn analysis that helps the app developer understand which variables are causing users to bounce. The developers can see churn trends by different networks, countries, apps and developers, and additionally they can test the churn rates of a specific network or advertiser, helping them make smart decisions about whether to block a specific advertiser or network, or not.

"We acquired Soomla to help app developers better identify harmful ads and manage the user experience, and we're delighted to now offer important upgrades to the solution," explains Omer Kaplan, CRO and co-founder at ironSource. "Ad Quality is made up of two parts - providing app developers with insights into the ads shown in their apps and then giving them the power to take meaningful action on those insights. Our upgraded solution offers just that and we will continue to add more features as we continue to listen to the needs of our app developer customers."

