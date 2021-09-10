Ironhorse Funding LLC Crosses $100 Million In Assets Under Management

The milestone comes just three years after the company's initial launch.

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironhorse Funding LLC today announced that its assets under management have surpassed $100 million. The milestone comes just three years after the company's initial launch and represents a 31% annual growth rate. Headquartered in Beverly, MA, Ironhorse Funding is a leading non-prime and sub-prime originator, lender, and servicer for the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine industries.

Jon Krumdick, Chief Operating Officer, said, "Our continued growth is a direct result of Ironhorse Funding's focus on developing long-term relationships with our business partners, clients, and borrowers." Daniel Wilensky, Managing Director and co-founder added, "This is an exciting achievement amid other strategic initiatives that we'll be launching in the next quarter that will accelerate our growth even further."

In the last twelve months, Ironhorse Funding has added a western operations office, doubled its employee count, and expanded its full-spectrum direct lending program.

Joel Wheeler, co-founder, said, "We're grateful to our talented team, investors, and to our clients for entrusting us to provide innovative credit solutions and unmatched benefit and service."

Ironhorse Funding delivers access to the most comprehensive non-prime and sub-prime finance programs in the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine industries with a full suite of services to dealers, distributors, and OEMs in these markets, as well as direct-to-consumer lending. Currently operating in over 30 states, Ironhorse Funding is in the implementation phase of a national expansion and is expected to be operating nationwide in fourth quarter of 2021. Ironhorse Funding has originated over 80,000 loans and leases and manages consumer retail installment loans and leases for dealers, distributors, OEMs, investors and financial institutions on indirect, captive, and direct-to-consumer platforms. To learn more, visit https://www.ironhorsefunding.com

