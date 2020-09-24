Ironclad Releases The World's First Docx-Native Cloud CLM For Seamless Legal Collaboration

Released at Ironclad's first-ever State of Digital Contracting event, the solution allows legal teams to seamlessly collaborate across Microsoft Word and digital business

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad, the leading digital contracting platform, released today the world's first docx-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution to bridge the gap between Microsoft Word-based contracting and the digital business. The solution was announced at Ironclad's first-ever virtual State of Digital Contracting, during Ironclad CEO and co-founder Jason Boehmig's keynote.

Though heavily used in contracting, Microsoft Word was not designed for legal teams—resulting in contracting that is disconnected, cumbersome and slow. Especially during times of uncertainty and change, businesses need close collaboration and high-velocity decision-making.

Now, teams no longer have to choose between in-browser editing, which doesn't allow them to work on docx files, and desktop plugins, which silo them in Word. With Ironclad's Word-native CLM solution, teams get the best of both worlds: a docx-native experience on a modern, cloud-based platform.

"Our entire vision centers on propeling legal teams into the 21st century with the type of low-friction, high-collaborative solutions that other lines of business have come to expect but have been sorely lacking in legal," said Boehmig, who was a corporate attorney at Fenwick & West before Ironclad and understood the pains of traditional contracting first-hand.

Boehmig further noted, "Microsoft Word is a powerful industry standard with an incredibly deep footprint, but doesn't always work well with the new, collaborative and connected world of business in the cloud. Docx-native cloud contracting will help our customers in Legal, Legal Ops, and contracting teams serve as strategic partners and move at the pace of business today, but in the solution they're already using."

L'Oréal, among other customers, has been using Ironclad's Word-native CLM solution to launch and execute strategic influencer agreements in over 15 countries. According to Elyssa Dunleavy, L'Oréal USA Advertising Counsel, who also spoke at State of Digital Contracting, collaborating on Ironclad is so easy that "it's like texting a friend."

About IroncladIronclad is the leading digital contracting platform for legal teams. By streamlining contract workflows, from creation and approvals to compliance and insights, Ironclad frees legal to be the strategic advisors they're meant to be. Ironclad is used by industry leaders and top innovators like L'Oréal, Mastercard, and the Texas Rangers to unlock the power of their contract data. Ironclad was named one of Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startups and one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list , the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The company is backed by investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, and Emergence Capital.

